Godavari Biorefineries’ secures Japanese patent for advanced stem-cell targeted anti-cancer molecule

Godavari Biorefineries has been granted a patent by the Japan Patent Office for its breakthrough invention, “5-Hydroxy-1,4-Naphthalenedione for Use in the Treatment of Cancer.”

This patent covers a novel class of compounds that have demonstrated strong inhibitory effects on both standard cancer cells and resilient cancer stem cells. These compounds have demonstrated significant efficacy against multiple aggressive malignancies, including breast and prostate cancer.

Godavari Biorefineries is developing novel cancer therapies and now holds patent recognition across China, Spain, the United Kingdom, and multiple EU member states. Japan represents the world’s third-largest pharmaceutical market, known for its rigorous intellectual property standards.

“We have always believed that our role is to use science to create a better world. Whether it is improving the health of our soil, supporting agriculture, advancing sustainable materials or discovering molecules that could shape the future of human health, the purpose remains the same. Every patent we secure reflects the quality of our scientific research and strengthens our ability to build original molecules that can make a meaningful difference to society,” said Samir Somaiya, Chairman and Managing Director, Godavari Biorefineries.

The company is developing novel cancer therapies while continuing to strengthen its global intellectual property portfolio. With a lead molecule undergoing clinical trials and patents secured across key international jurisdictions, Godavari Biorefineries Limited continues to deepen its focus on translational research that addresses some of the world’s most pressing health challenges.