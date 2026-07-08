Why life sciences leaders need D&O cover that keeps pace with regulation

Leading a life sciences company comes with a unique level of responsibility. The decisions taken in boardrooms do not stop at business performance. They influence patient outcomes, regulatory trust, investor confidence, and in some cases, public health itself.

That responsibility also comes with a level of scrutiny that is materially different from most sectors.

Over the last several years, the regulatory landscape for life sciences companies has become more layered, more global, and far more unforgiving of oversight gaps. Expectations around governance, clinical integrity, disclosures, product safety, adverse event reporting, and data stewardship have evolved significantly. What may have been considered adequate governance a few years ago may no longer withstand scrutiny today.

For directors and officers, this is no longer only a corporate risk. Increasingly, it is a personal one.

When corporate issues become personal liability

Many directors understand, at least broadly, that they carry fiduciary responsibilities. What is often underestimated, however, is how quickly a regulatory issue can translate into personal legal and financial exposure.

An inquiry arising from a product issue, an allegation around inadequate disclosures, concerns over clinical or operational governance, or even a regulatory investigation into compliance failures can extend beyond the company itself. Directors and officers may find themselves personally named, drawn into lengthy investigations, defence proceedings, or reputational challenges — even where there has been no deliberate wrongdoing.

In life sciences, accountability is increasingly attached to named individuals, not merely institutions.

This is precisely where Directors & Officers (D&O) insurance is expected to respond. Yet, in my experience, one of the most common assumptions boards make is equating the existence of a D&O policy with adequate protection.

The more important question is this: Was the policy designed for the regulatory anatomy of your business?

Why generic D&O structures often fall short

Life sciences is not a conventional corporate environment. The sector operates under an intricate framework of approvals, compliance obligations, inspections, pharmacovigilance requirements, clinical governance, quality controls, and increasingly, cross-border regulatory expectations.

As companies scale — whether through international expansion, partnerships, fundraising, acquisitions, or product diversification — their liability profile evolves rapidly.

Yet, many D&O programmes continue to be structured as standard corporate placements.

This is where vulnerabilities often emerge.

For example, boards should evaluate whether their D&O framework adequately addresses:

Regulatory investigation costs , particularly where individual directors may require legal representation early in proceedings

Cross-border exposure , especially for organisations operating or raising capital across multiple jurisdictions

Governance failures linked to clinical, product, or compliance oversight

Data and disclosure-related liabilities , as healthcare and life sciences businesses become increasingly digitised and data-dependent

These are not theoretical risks. They are practical governance realities in a sector where regulatory expectations continue to rise.

D&O should evolve as the business evolves

One of the most overlooked aspects of D&O insurance is that it is often treated as an annual procurement exercise rather than a strategic governance tool.

A company that was primarily domestic two years ago but now exports, operates across regulated markets, or has institutional investors on its cap table is fundamentally different from a liability perspective.

Similarly, events such as:

onboarding independent directors,

entering regulated international markets,

expanding into new therapeutic or healthcare categories, or

preparing for fundraising or strategic transactions

should act as natural triggers to reassess whether the existing D&O structure still reflects the organisation’s actual exposure.

The policy that worked for yesterday’s business may not be sufficient for today’s board.

D&O as a governance signal

Increasingly, sophisticated investors, lenders, and independent directors view D&O insurance as more than a risk-transfer mechanism. Quietly, it has become an indicator of governance maturity.

Strong boards recognise that protection is not merely about insurance limits. It is about whether the wording, scope, and response mechanisms are aligned to the realities of the business they govern.

In a sector as regulated and consequential as life sciences, being underprepared is itself a risk.

The organisations that navigate this well are typically the ones that approach risk management not as a compliance obligation, but as an extension of responsible leadership. In life sciences, where trust is central to long-term success, that distinction matters.