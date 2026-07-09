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Barentz strengthens personal care innovation capabilities in India with new Mumbai application laboratory 

The new facility will also play a key role in translating  emerging beauty trends into market-ready concepts tailored to the region. 

CosmeceuticalsLatest Updates
By EP News Bureau
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Barentz, a leading global specialty ingredients solution  provider, has expanded its Personal Care capabilities in India with the opening of a new  application laboratory in Mumbai, marking an important step in supporting the country’s fast evolving beauty and personal care market.

The laboratory is designed as a hands-on innovation hub where customers and principals can  collaborate with Barentz’s technical teams to accelerate formulation development and bring  differentiated products to market faster. The facility supports a broad range of applications,  including skincare, haircare, sun care, color cosmetics, and personal hygiene. With this new  setup, Barentz enhances its ability to combine global formulation expertise with deep local  market understanding. The lab will enable customers to develop more targeted, trend-driven  solutions aligned with the specific needs of Indian and regional consumers and regulatory  frameworks.

The Mumbai laboratory offers comprehensive services including prototype development,  ingredient evaluation, sensory optimization, stability testing, and technical troubleshooting,  helping customers streamline development processes and reduce time-to-market.

“India represents one of the most dynamic and fast-growing personal care markets globally,  with increasing demand for innovative and locally relevant solutions. With our new application  laboratory in Mumbai, we are strengthening our ability to work side-by-side with customers  to accelerate development and bring differentiated products to market faster. This investment  reflects our commitment to supporting our partners with both global expertise and deep local  insight”, said Valérie Lepoultel, Global VP, Personal & Home care at Barentz.

“India is a strategic growth market for Barentz, and the new Mumbai application laboratory  reinforces our commitment to being closer to our customers and principals in the region. By  investing in local technical capabilities, we are better positioned to support faster innovation,  stronger collaboration, and solutions that respond directly to evolving market  needs”, added Marc Duchene, CEO, Barentz Asia Pacific.

This investment reflects Barentz’s continued focus on strengthening its technical and  innovation footprint across Asia-Pacific. The new facility will also play a key role in translating  emerging beauty trends into market-ready concepts tailored to the region.

 

EP News Bureau
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