Barentz strengthens personal care innovation capabilities in India with new Mumbai application laboratory 

Barentz, a leading global specialty ingredients solution provider, has expanded its Personal Care capabilities in India with the opening of a new application laboratory in Mumbai, marking an important step in supporting the country’s fast evolving beauty and personal care market.

The laboratory is designed as a hands-on innovation hub where customers and principals can collaborate with Barentz’s technical teams to accelerate formulation development and bring differentiated products to market faster. The facility supports a broad range of applications, including skincare, haircare, sun care, color cosmetics, and personal hygiene. With this new setup, Barentz enhances its ability to combine global formulation expertise with deep local market understanding. The lab will enable customers to develop more targeted, trend-driven solutions aligned with the specific needs of Indian and regional consumers and regulatory frameworks.

The Mumbai laboratory offers comprehensive services including prototype development, ingredient evaluation, sensory optimization, stability testing, and technical troubleshooting, helping customers streamline development processes and reduce time-to-market.

“India represents one of the most dynamic and fast-growing personal care markets globally, with increasing demand for innovative and locally relevant solutions. With our new application laboratory in Mumbai, we are strengthening our ability to work side-by-side with customers to accelerate development and bring differentiated products to market faster. This investment reflects our commitment to supporting our partners with both global expertise and deep local insight”, said Valérie Lepoultel, Global VP, Personal & Home care at Barentz.

“India is a strategic growth market for Barentz, and the new Mumbai application laboratory reinforces our commitment to being closer to our customers and principals in the region. By investing in local technical capabilities, we are better positioned to support faster innovation, stronger collaboration, and solutions that respond directly to evolving market needs”, added Marc Duchene, CEO, Barentz Asia Pacific.

This investment reflects Barentz’s continued focus on strengthening its technical and innovation footprint across Asia-Pacific. The new facility will also play a key role in translating emerging beauty trends into market-ready concepts tailored to the region.