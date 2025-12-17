Agilent Technologies inaugurates India Refurbishment Center 

Agilent Technologies, a global leader in life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets, announced the inauguration of its India Refurbishment Center at its LEED Platinum-certified facility in Manesar, Haryana. This strategic investment reinforces Agilent’s focus on sustainable science and affordability in one of its fastest-growing markets.

The India Refurbishment Center will deliver Certified Pre-Owned (CPO) instruments restored to factory-grade standards and backed by Agilent Standard Warranty. The program enables laboratories to access advanced technologies, supporting India’s growing need for high-quality, cost-effective solutions.

Agilent’s Trade-In and Buyback Program will allow customers to return used instruments for cash or credit toward their next Agilent purchase. Reverse logistics—including deinstallation, packaging, and shipping are covered, and reusable pallet-based packaging is used wherever possible to minimize environmental impact. Agilent provides a comprehensive takeback and refurbishment program, ensuring seamless management of the process from start to finish. Globally, this program spans more than 200 products across 14 product lines.

To further support customers, Agilent offers flexible access programs, including Agilent Financial Solutions and the Instrument Rental Program, designed to help laboratories overcome capital constraints and stay current with evolving technologies. Customers can choose pay-for-use leases or pay-to-own plans, all backed by Agilent’s service and warranty commitments. These options complement the refurbishment initiative, ensuring affordability and accessibility for labs of all sizes.

As part of this expansion, Agilent also inaugurated its India Education Center, designed to provide hands-on training, skill development and knowledge sharing aligned with global best practices. Together with the India Solution Center launched earlier this year, these facilities create a comprehensive customer-centric hub under one roof.

“India is a strategic growth market for Agilent, and the launch of our refurbishment center reflects our commitment to enabling sustainable science,” said Bharat Bhardwaj, vice president and general manager, Asia Pacific, Agilent Technologies. “By combining certified pre-owned solutions, advanced education, and integrated workflows under one roof, we are creating an ecosystem that drives affordability and innovation.”

Nandakumar Kalathil, country general manager, India for Agilent Technologies, added, “Our goal is to deepen customer engagement and deliver solutions that meet India’s scientific and sustainability objectives. These investments underscore Agilent’s long-term commitment to India and our vision to empower customers with advanced tools, training, and environmentally responsible practices.”

Warren Potts, vice president and general manager of Agilent’s Applied Markets Group, said, “The launch of the India Refurbishment Center is a significant step toward advancing circular economy principles in the scientific community. By offering certified pre-owned instruments with uncompromised quality, we are helping laboratories achieve their sustainability goals while maintaining access to cutting-edge technology. This initiative reflects Agilent’s global commitment to responsible innovation and customer success.”

By integrating CPO instruments with training and workflows in a green-certified facility, Agilent is setting a new benchmark for customer engagement and sustainable innovation in India.