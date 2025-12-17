RPG Life Sciences appoints Amol Lone as Chief Financial Officer

RPG Life Sciences, the leading pharmaceutical company of RPG Group, today announced the appointment of Amol Lone as Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately. Approved by the Board of Directors during its meeting held on December 15, 2025, Lone will oversee all financial operations, strategic planning, and compliance functions.

With over two decades of experience in corporate finance, Lone has helmed leadership roles in various multinational organisations like Gunnebo India, Henkel Adhesives, Teva Pharmaceuticals and Fermenta Biotech. A qualified chartered accountant, Lone brings deep expertise in direct and indirect taxation, treasury management, debt restructuring, and regulatory compliances.​​

Commenting on the appointment Ashok Nair, the Managing Director of RPG Life Sciences said, “We are pleased to welcome Amol to RPG Life Sciences. His extensive financial acumen and regulatory expertise will strengthen our growth trajectory in a dynamic landscape.”

Amol Lone commented, “I am excited to join RPG Life Sciences as it prepares for its next transformative phase. With focus on expanding niche therapies, nurturing innovation, and accelerating growth, I look forward to contributing to this journey.”​