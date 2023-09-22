Agilent Revident LC/Q-TOF system – Intelligence That Inspires Insight

Meet your future challenges with Revident LC/Q-TOF : Start Building Your Lab of the Future Today.

To stay competitive and adjust to changing industry requirements, you need evolved instrumentation at the core of your complete workflow solution for meeting current and future challenges. You must also be certain that your lab can respond to emerging and unexpected contaminants through broader screening and retrospective analysis.

The Agilent Revident LC/Q-TOF system

The Revident quadrupole time-of-flight LC/MS system (LC/Q-TOF) answers these challenges by maximizing operation time and productivity with sophisticated instrument intelligence.

Enhanced with multiple workflow capabilities, the Revident LC/Q-TOF lets you identify—and quickly assess—compounds in question. Its combination of isotope fidelity, mass accuracy, and dynamic range produce outstanding spectral quality that builds a foundation of data you can rely on. And it forms the core of workflows that let you look at more compounds, and retrospectively check samples without having to rerun, ensuring that you comply with regulations and maintain credibility.