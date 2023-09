Lupin acquires five brands from Menarini

Lupin has signed an agreement to acquire five legacy brands in strategic therapy areas – gastroenterology, urology and anti-infectives from Menarini, along with the associated trademark rights. The brands are Piclin (Picosulphate Sodium), Menoctyl (Otilonium Bromide), Sucramal O (Sucralfate + Oxetacaine), Pyridium (Phenazopyridine) and Distaclor (Cefaclor).

Lupin has been exclusively marketing these brands in the Indian market since July 2021 under a distribution and promotion agreement with A. Menarini India. This acquisition for the Indian market marks a significant step forward for Lupin as it continues to expand its presence in India.