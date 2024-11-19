AGI Greenpac’s Specialty Glass Plant in Bhongir achieves IGBC Platinum rating

AGI Greenpac, a packaging products company in India, has received the Indian Green Building Council (IGBC) Platinum rating for its Specialty Glass Plant in Bhongir. This certification recognises the plant’s sustainability practices, including measures in energy and water conservation, waste management, and eco-friendly design.

The Bhongir facility incorporates various energy efficiency measures. The entire exposed roof area is coated with high Solar Reflective Index (SRI) paint to reduce heat absorption. Additionally, the plant operates a 0.904 MW solar plant to generate renewable energy.

The plant also prioritises accessibility and inclusivity. Ramps with handrails, designated parking spaces, and accessible facilities have been incorporated to support differently-abled individuals.

Water conservation efforts include a rainwater harvesting pond with a 3,500-cubic-metre capacity. More than 40 per cent of the plant’s landscaping features drought-tolerant species, reducing water usage.

Green spaces cover at least 15 per cent of the plant’s area, contributing to biodiversity and environmental quality. These initiatives collectively position AGI Greenpac’s Specialty Glass Plant as a sustainability benchmark in the packaging products industry.

Commenting on the recognition, Rajesh Khosla, CEO and President of AGI Greenpac, said, “Our Specialty Glass Plant achieving the IGBC Platinum rating underscores AGI Greenpac’s commitment to sustainability and our vision for a greener future. We are dedicated to eco-friendly practices across all operations, from design to supply chain management. By advancing innovative green practices and technologies, we are striving to reduce our carbon footprint by 2030 and transition to renewable energy to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050.”

The Specialty Glass Plant in Bhongir, which began commercial production in 2023, focuses on producing high-quality glass packaging for premium sectors, including cosmetics, perfumery, candles, and alcoholic beverages.