Emcure Pharmaceuticals launches campaign addressing male anaemia

Emcure Pharmaceuticals has launched a nationwide public awareness campaign to address the increasing prevalence of anaemia among Indian men. The campaign, featuring former Indian cricket captain MS Dhoni, was unveiled through a video released on International Men’s Day. It aims to educate the public on the health implications of anaemia in men and encourage early diagnosis and treatment.

The National Family Health Survey-5 (NFHS-5) reports a growing concern regarding anaemia in India, with 31 per cent of adolescent boys and 25 per cent of men affected. Over recent years, anaemia prevalence has significantly increased among teenage boys (15–19 years) in 23 states and men (15–49 years) in 17 states.

While Emcure has historically focused on raising awareness about anaemia among women, the rising rates among men have prompted the company to expand its outreach. Male anaemia often remains undiagnosed and underreported despite its potential to cause serious health conditions. These include reduced attention span, poor work performance, and an increased likelihood of developing chronic illnesses such as diabetes, asthma, cardiovascular diseases, and cancer.

As part of the campaign, Emcure has introduced a self-assessment tool on the website anemiafreeindia.com, where individuals can check for symptoms of iron deficiency anaemia. The initiative encourages men to recognise signs such as fatigue, shortness of breath, dizziness, and weakness, which are often overlooked.

Dr Anupam Sachdeva, Director of Paediatric Haematology, Oncology, and Bone Marrow Transplantation at Sri Ganga Ram Hospital, highlighted the economic implications of anaemia. He said, “The increasing prevalence of anaemia among men nationwide signifies an imminent threat to our economic productivity. A strategic and targeted approach tailored to individual states is essential for mitigating and preventing anaemia among men. Recognition of common signs is the first step towards correcting iron deficiency levels.”

Anil Kothiyal, President of India Business at Emcure, emphasised the company’s commitment to combating anaemia. He said, “Through this campaign, Emcure has once again reaffirmed its resolve towards tackling important health challenges. This is an expansion of our current programs and initiatives to combat the growing menace of anaemia, which also affects men but is often overlooked. In addressing such a key concern, we are not only achieving our objective of improving patients’ health but also reaffirming Emcure’s focus on preventive healthcare.”

The campaign marks a significant step in addressing a critical but under-recognised public health challenge, with Emcure aiming to improve awareness and early intervention for anaemia among men in India.