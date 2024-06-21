Adam Fabriwerk inaugurates its New Testing Facility in Ambad, Nashik

Headquartered in Kandivali, Mumbai, Adam Fabriwerk inaugurated its new dedicated testing facility at Plot No. D-57, Ambad, MIDC on June 20 2024. The state-of-the-art facility specialises in Factory Acceptance Testing (FAT), capable of integrating and testing vessels up to 250,000 litres.

Established in 1982, Adam Fabriwerk specialised in customised process system solutions for Pharmaceutical and Bio-pharmaceutical industries. The major product range includes equipment for Sterile injectable manufacturing, Mobile skids, Integrated Skids, Super skids, Ointment & Cream Processing Systems, Liquid Orals Processing Systems

Adam Fabriwerk’s state-of-the-art manufacturing facility, sprawling over 3,00,000 sq. ft. in Ambad, Nashik, is one of the largest in the field. Equipped with advanced machinery and manned by over 300 skilled technical professionals, The company ensures top-notch design, fabrication, integration, assembly, and testing of equipment. the commitment to excellence is evident in every project that is undertaken.

Its process automation expertise enables a high level of process reliability and flexibility. Solutions are tailored to meet the unique requirements of each client, ensuring optimal performance and efficiency.

During the challenging times of the COVID-19 pandemic, Adam Fabriwerk has played a crucial role in partnering with Pharmaceutical Companies for manufacturing life-saving drugs. Esteemed clients include Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, Encube Ethicals, Aurobindo Pharma, Cipla Limited, Zydus Lifesciences, Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries, etc.

Adam Fabriwerk’s ability to deliver customised process engineering solutions in a dynamic environment is what sets them apart from other partners in their industry.