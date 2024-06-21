Melodia Therapeutics and Alivexis sign exclusive licence agreement for Cathepsin C Inhibitor program MOD-A

Alivexis, and Melodia Therapeutics AG , a company established by Forty51 Ventures, announced that they have entered into an exclusive licence agreement for the worldwide development, manufacturing, and commercialisation of Alivexis’ MDI-0151, a novel Cathepsin C inhibitor with best-in-class potential. MDI-0151 is an innovative clinical candidate identified in Alivexis’ MOD-A discovery program.

According to the statement released, Melodia will rapidly initiate IND-enabling activities for MDI-0151 to prepare for a Phase 1/Phase 2a study in various refractory inflammatory diseases caused by excessive activation of neutrophils, such as ANCA-associated Vasculitis and several other relevant diseases in the context of neutrophils. Patients suffering from these diseases have a high unmet medical need.

Alivexis and Melodia will leverage their respective expertise in drug discovery research and development with the aim of obtaining clinical Proof of Concept in these indications.

Under the terms of the agreement, Alivexis grants Melodia worldwide rights to develop, manufacture, and commercialise MDI-0151 and will receive from Melodia an upfront payment and development and sales milestone payments totaling up to approximately $275 million (JPY 42.7 billion1), and will be entitled to receive royalties on net sales of any marketed product. In addition, Alivexis is eligible to receive a number of warrants to subscribe for Melodia’s common shares.

1 *USD/JPY conversion rate: 155