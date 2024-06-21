ACG Packaging Materials receives Export Award from PLEXCONCIL

ACG Packaging Materials has received the First Export Award in the category of Plates/Sheets/Films/ Etc. of plastics (Other than polyester/PET/BOPP) from The Plastics Export Promotion Council (PLEXCONCIL) for the fiscal years 2021-22 and 2022-23. PLEXCONCIL, sponsored by the Ministry of Commerce & Industry, Department of Commerce, recognizes outstanding contributions to the export of plastic products.

ACG Packaging Materials aims to maintain the quality and integrity of pharmaceutical and nutraceutical products, by protecting them from environmental factors such as moisture and oxygen. The companny also offers a broad range of films and foils designed specifically for packaging these products, including solid dosage forms.