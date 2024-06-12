ACG partners with EY-Parthenon

ACG, announced a partnership with EY-Parthenon, aiming to enhance ACG’s sustainability initiatives through a comprehensive net zero strategy and implementation roadmap aligned with the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), a globally recognised framework for companies to set science-based emissions reduction targets in line with the latest climate science. The partnership seeks to significantly reduce carbon emissions and promote sustainable practices across ACG’s operations. It has initiated its journey by conducting a comprehensive greenhouse gas emissions (GHG) inventory and carbon footprint assessment for its most prominent products.

Given ACG’s significant export of aluminium-based films and foils to the European Union, EY Parthenon has also conducted a comprehensive assessment of the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) implications for ACG and preparing it for 100 per cent CBAM compliance. This assessment has provided critical insights into ACG’s emissions profile, identifying priority areas for targeted sustainability efforts.