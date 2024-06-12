Biocon appoints Mukesh Kamnath as interim CFO

Biocon has appointed Mukesh Kamath as the Interim Chief Financial Officer and Key Managerial Personnel, with effect from June 11, 2024. Kamnath is currently the Head of Business Finance R&D and oversees Indirect taxation, Capex, and other finance-related functions.

Since joining Biocon in 2004 as a Management Executive, he has worked across all areas of finance within the Biocon Group. Before joining Biocon, Mukesh worked in various roles with United Breweries, Infodesk Manipal, and Techsar Technologies. Kamath is a qualified Chartered Accountant from the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.