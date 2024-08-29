ACG Inspection awarded GS1 Nigeria certification as solution provider

ACG Inspection, a track and trace solutions provider for the pharmaceutical industry, has been awarded a Certificate of Accreditation as a GS1 solution provider by GS1 Nigeria. This certification confirms that ACG Inspection meets the criteria set by GS1 Nigeria and conforms to its standards.

As an official Gold Partner of GS1 Nigeria, ACG Inspection is positioned to assist businesses in achieving compliance with the regulations of the Nigerian National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) before the December 2024 deadline. NAFDAC’s regulations aim to prevent the sale of counterfeit, adulterated, and substandard drugs, as well as unwholesome processed foods.

ACG’s Verishield solutions offer serialisation, aggregation, and anti-counterfeiting capabilities, ensuring pharmaceutical products are tracked throughout the supply chain and reach consumers. These solutions also adhere to regulatory requirements on a global scale.

Shine Vijayan, CTO at ACG, stated, “We have worked tirelessly to bring the highest quality track and trace solutions to the market, and are delighted to have been recognised as a Gold Partner by GS1 Nigeria. Our aim is to elevate industry standards when it comes to patient safety through End-To-End Supply chain visibility.

“We look forward to continuing to support the company to help prevent the infiltration of counterfeit drugs into the Nigerian healthcare supply chain.”