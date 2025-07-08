Majority of Indian adults seek non-drug weight loss options amid safety concerns over GLP-1 medications

As GLP-1 weight-loss medications such as semaglutide (marketed as Wegovy) and tirzepatide (Mounjaro) draw global attention, a new survey conducted by Morning Consult on behalf of the Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine reveals that 87 per cent of Indian adults believe it is important to explore non-drug-supported weight loss methods. The responses reflect widespread concerns about the safety and long-term use of these medications.

Dr. Vanita Rahman, internal medicine physician with the Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine, said, “As conversations around weight-loss drugs dominate headlines, many people are concerned about side effects and safety and are asking what options exist beyond medications. A healthful, plant-based diet—low in fat and rich in fiber—can support long-term weight control without the risks associated with drug therapies. It’s a sustainable strategy that equips patients with safer, evidence-based options for weight control.”

The nationwide survey, conducted among over 1,000 Indian adults, found that while 82 per cent of respondents were aware of GLP-1 drugs, only 18 per cent could accurately explain how they function. Misconceptions included beliefs that these drugs burn fat (26 per cent) or speed up metabolism (20 per cent), while another 18 per cent were unsure.

Safety concerns were prominent:

75 per cent of respondents had heard of side effects during use

69 per cent were aware of risks after discontinuation

65 per cent believed the media exaggerates the benefits

60 per cent said drug-based solutions receive excessive media coverage

Common side effects of these drugs include nausea, vomiting, and constipation. Long-term risks may involve gallbladder disease, pancreatitis, thyroid cancer, eye disease, and foetal harm. According to available research, 88 per cent of users continue to experience obesity or overweight and do not reach a normal body mass index (BMI) range. Nearly two out of three people discontinue the drugs within 12 months due to side effects, financial burden, and perceived ineffectiveness. Additionally, most users regain weight after stopping the medication.

Dr. Zeeshan Ali, PhD, nutrition researcher with the Physicians Committee, said, “There’s growing interest in approaches that are rooted in science, safe for families, and offer long-term results. Plant-based diets reduce the risk of obesity among adults who are genetically predisposed to the disease, and can help people reach a healthier BMI.”

The survey findings coincide with recent results from the ICMR–National Institute for Cancer Prevention and Research (NICPR), which show that overweight and obesity often impact Indian households as a unit, not just individuals. The study, which analysed data from the National Family Health Survey 5, suggests that interventions should focus on families rather than isolated individuals.

Dr. Rahman noted, “A shift toward plant-based meals could be the kind of shared dietary change that helps families improve their health together.”

The survey included over 1,000 Indian adults, nationally representative by age, gender, geography, education, and urban-rural distribution, consistent with the latest Indian census.