20 years of X20

The X20 system has been an essential component of countless industrial applications for the last 20 years, providing dependable performance and pushing productivity to unprecedented levels. The X20 has transformed industrial automation with its small size and potent features, enabling machines all around the world to function accurately and effectively. Its innovative technology and sturdy design have continuously outperformed expectations, making it the preferred option for machine manufacturers in a variety of sectors.

The thoughtful details and sophisticated ergonomic design make the X20 System a complete control solution. Depending on the user’s demands and individual application requirements, the X20 System family makes it possible to combine the exact components necessary. The X20 system is extremely compact, has a large selection of modules, and its 3-slice design makes it very easy to wire and maintain. Marking 20 years of reliability and the epitome of excellence, B&R Industrial Automation marks this milestone with customers and partners for their trust and support.

Here’s, 20 years of success, innovation, and unparalleled performance with the B&R X20 system.