Sun Pharma’s Utreglutide shows weight loss, gluco-metabolic and lipid-lowering efficacy

Sun Pharma announced results from a Phase 1, multiple ascending-dose study evaluating the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, and pharmacodynamics of GL0034 (Utreglutide) in obese adults. The data was exhibited in an oral presentation at the 84th Scientific Sessions of the American Diabetes Association (ADA), on June 21, 2024, in Orlando, Florida.

Obesity is a rapidly growing global health concern, contributing to numerous metabolic disorders, including type 2 diabetes mellitus (T2DM), cardiovascular diseases, and metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH). Effective treatments are crucial for managing obesity and its associated comorbidities. GLP-1 (glucagon-like peptide-1) receptor agonists have emerged as a promising therapeutic class for obesity. GL0034 (Utreglutide) is a novel differentiated incretin analogue with potent, long-acting agonist activity at the GLP-1 receptor. This innovative compound is under evaluation for its potential to provide significant clinical benefits beyond weight loss and gluco-metabolic benefits in individuals with obesity.

GL0034 Oral Presentation at the ADA 2024 Scientific Sessions

Safety, Tolerability, and Metabolic Effects of Once-Weekly GL0034 (Utreglutide) in Individuals with Obesity—A Multiple Ascending Dose Study

Healthy, obese male participants (n=24; Age 18-40; BMI ≥ 28 kg/m²) were enrolled into a fixed-dose Cohort 1 (4 x 680 µg) or an increasing-dose Cohort 2 (680/900/1520/2000 µg) and assigned to treatment groups in a 3:1 ratio, receiving 4 weekly doses of either GL0034 or a placebo. An oral glucose tolerance test (OGTT) was performed on Day -1 (baseline) and Day 23 (after the 4th dose). The results were as follows:

Significant body weight reduction was observed from baseline at Day 29 and persisted through Day 43 in treatment cohorts compared to placebo. o Absolute weight loss change of –4.6 ± 1.5 (P<0.001) in Cohort 2. • Both cohorts showed significant reductions in glucose AUC0-120 min during OGTT on Day 23 and dose-dependent insulin AUC0-120 min reductions, suggesting improved insulin sensitivity.

HbA1c, leptin levels, and lipid levels (triglycerides, total cholesterol, non-HDL cholesterol) were reduced in the treatment cohorts.

GL0034 was well-tolerated with no treatment-related discontinuations. The most common adverse events were gastrointestinal, consistent with the incretin class profile.

The study was conducted in Belgium.

The accumulating evidence suggests that GL0034 has a potentially differentiated profile in the evolving landscape of obesity treatment. The Phase 1 study results have demonstrated clinically meaningful weight loss, significant metabolic improvements, and a favourable tolerability profile. Notably, GL0034 has shown a novel ability to lower lipid profiles, especially triglycerides, suggesting an additional therapeutic benefit that sets it apart from other treatments. As a selective GLP-1 receptor agonist, GL0034 shows potential for enhanced therapeutic benefits.

“The significant weight loss and metabolic improvements observed with GL0034 strongly support the further clinical evaluation of this novel GLP-1 receptor agonist for treating obesity, type 2 diabetes, metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis, and other weight-related comorbidities. To confirm these benefits, we will conduct larger, randomised controlled studies to fully elucidate the therapeutic potential of GL0034 for patients,” said Rajamannar Thennati, MD, Lead Investigator and Executive Vice President, Research & Development, Sun Pharma.