Pharma deal activity declines by 47.5% in August 2025: GlobalData

In August 2025, a total of 92 VC deals worth $2.1 billion were reported, compared to the 12-month average of 99 deals totaling $2.5 billion.

By EP News Bureau
The GlobalData has revealed that the global pharmaceuticals sector has witnessed a slowdown in deal-making activity in August 2025, with overall deal value falling by 47.5% year-on-year compared to August 2024.

The healthcare industry recorded 57 deals worth $10.9 billion in August 2025, significantly below the 12-month average of 93 deals valued at $13.8 billion.

Among the top mergers and acquisitions, AbbVie Inc. agreed to acquire the lead investigational candidate Bretisilocin from Gilgamesh Pharmaceuticals Inc. for up to $1.2 billion. Royalty Pharma struck a $950 million deal to acquire royalty rights on BeOne’s IMDELLTRA (tarlatamab-dlle) worldwide sales (excluding China). Meanwhile, France-based Serb SAS announced the $412 million acquisition of US-based Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc., strengthening its oncology portfolio.

Other notable transactions included Sanofi’s $395 million purchase of Greater China rights to Plozasiran and MannKind Corp’s $360 million acquisition of scPharmaceuticals Inc.

According to the GlobalData, Venture capital (VC) activity also declined by 15.7% year-on-year in August 2025. A total of 92 VC deals worth $2.1 billion were reported, compared to the 12-month average of 99 deals totaling $2.5 billion.

Kriya Therapeutics raised $313 million to advance its gene therapy pipeline, and Strand Therapeutics secured $153 million in a Series B round to develop programmable mRNA therapeutics. Minghui Pharmaceutical (Shanghai) Co Ltd closed a $131 million pre-IPO round to support late-stage clinical programmes.

Despite the slowdown, analysts note that the sector continues to attract strategic and venture investment, particularly in oncology, gene therapy, and innovative biologics.

