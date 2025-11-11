Zydus receives NMPA approval in China for Venlafaxine extended-release capsules

Zydus Lifesciences, including its subsidiaries and affiliates (referred to collectively as “Zydus”), has announced that it has received approval from the National Medical Products Administration (NMPA), China for Venlafaxine Extended-Release (ER) Capsules in 75 mg and 150 mg strengths.

Venlafaxine ER Capsules are indicated for the treatment of Major Depressive Disorder (MDD), Generalised Anxiety Disorder (GAD), Social Anxiety Disorder (SAD), and Panic Disorder (PD). The capsules help restore the balance of serotonin and norepinephrine in the brain to support mood improvement and reduction of anxiety.

Zydus has stated that the product will be manufactured at its facility in Moraiya, Ahmedabad.

According to the company, this is the first approval that the Group has received from the NMPA in China.





