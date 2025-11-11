Servier India launches biomarker testing initiative for AML and Cholangiocarcinoma patients

Servier India, a subsidiary of the Servier Group, has announced the launch of a patient-centric biomarker testing initiative in collaboration with genomic laboratories MedGenome and Strand Life Sciences.

As part of this initiative, a customised panel of biomarker tests for Acute Myeloid Leukaemia (AML) and Cholangiocarcinoma (CCA) will be made available across India at subsidised rates. The initiative is intended to increase access to advanced diagnostics. IDH1 and IDH2 mutation testing for AML and CCA will be available free of cost for the government sector.

The panel will be accessible to healthcare professionals in both private and government sectors. Servier India states that access to molecular testing in India is concentrated within a limited section of the population, largely in urban areas, and that this initiative aims to address the gap in timely and accurate diagnosis.

Aurelien Breton, Managing Director, Servier India, said, “At Servier, we believe that access to timely and precise diagnosis should never depend on where a patient lives or what they can afford. In cancers such as AML and CCA, early molecular testing may support timely and informed treatment decisions positively impacting survival rates, yet far too many patients in India are still diagnosed too late. This initiative reflects our deep commitment to closing that gap — by working with leading partners like MedGenome and Strand Life Sciences to bring advanced biomarker testing closer to patients across India.”

Speaking on the clinical relevance of the initiative, Pratima Tripathi, Commercial Director – Oncology, Servier India, said, “Precision oncology begins with precision diagnosis. Identifying key genetic mutations is essential in guiding treatment decisions for both AML and Cholangiocarcinoma, yet access to such molecular testing remains limited for many patients in India. Through this initiative, we aim to integrate advanced biomarker testing into routine oncology practice, enabling physicians to make informed, evidence-based treatment choices and ultimately improving patient outcomes.”

Aliasgar Patanwala, Market Access Lead, Servier India, said, “Real access is built through collaborative systems. This initiative is about strengthening the last-mile coordination between labs, clinicians, and patient pathways — where most delays occur. Our role is to ensure these connections translate into timely action for doctors and patients.”

The biomarker testing initiative is launched under the Servier Care patient support programme, which provides support to eligible patients including financial assistance, free drug support and subsidised diagnostics, where legally permissible.

Servier India states that the initiative demonstrates the organisation’s commitment to precision oncology, patient-focused care and access to diagnostics.





