Zydus Lifesciences launches PEPAIR, India’s first affordable OPEP device for respiratory care

Zydus Lifesciences has launched PEPAIR, described as India’s first affordable Oscillating Positive Expiratory Pressure (OPEP) device featuring a three-resistance system designed to help clear congestion, support mucous clearance and improve breathing in patients with COPD, asthma and bronchiectasis.

PEPAIR is a drug-free, handheld device with a patented design. More than 90 lakh patients in India suffer from these chronic respiratory conditions. Chronic mucous hypersecretion is a common problem among these patients and requires an airway clearance solution for daily care. The product is being launched under an agreement with AeroDel Technology Innovations, a medical device company focused on inhalation drug-delivery and pulmonary rehabilitation. Zydus is offering PEPAIR at a cost of Rs. 990 per unit.

Dr Sharvil Patel, Managing Director, Zydus Lifesciences, said, “At Zydus, patient-centric innovation is about advancing healthcare in ways that make everyday care more accessible for patients. With PEPAIR, India’s first affordable OPEP device, we are introducing a drug-free, handheld solution designed to support better breathing for patients with COPD, asthma and bronchiectasis. We look forward to expanding our efforts in advancing respiratory health through this launch”.

OPEP therapy uses a handheld, translucent device that creates pressure and vibrations during exhalation to loosen mucous, open airways and promote clearance. PEPAIR contributes to clearing impaired mucociliary pathways, removing airway obstruction, reducing cough and delivering therapeutic response. OPEP-based airway clearance is recommended in clinical guidance; however, affordability has limited access for many patients. PEPAIR seeks to address this access gap.

Respiratory diseases are increasing in India due to air pollution, climate-driven changes in allergens and ozone, urbanisation and delayed diagnosis of chronic lung conditions.

Zydus is among respiratory therapy providers in India, with a portfolio in oral and inhalation therapies. It leads the oral bronchodilator segment with Deriphyllin. The company offers inhalation therapies across Inhaled Corticosteroid (ICS) plus Long-Acting Beta2-Agonist (LABA), LABA plus Long-Acting Muscarinic Antagonist (LAMA) and Single Inhaler Triple Therapy (SITT). It introduced LABA plus LAMA with Forglyn and introduced SITT with Forglyn Plus. It also offers once-daily triple therapies including Odihale G and Umiflo Plus.