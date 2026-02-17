Rx Propellant announces USD 100 mn investment for life sciences campus in Genome Valley

Rx Propellant, India’s leading science and R&D infrastructure platform established by Actis, and part of General Atlantic, has announced an investment of USD 100 Mn to develop a new life sciences campus in Genome Valley, Hyderabad. The investment forms part of its long-term commitment to strengthening India’s life sciences ecosystem. The project will comprise development of more than 1 million square feet of laboratory infrastructure to be delivered in phases over the next six years.

Planned as a single, integrated campus with multiple blocks, the project will be the largest life sciences campus in Genome Valley designed for corporations looking to lease buildings with support infrastructure. The campus will cater to Indian and global life sciences companies seeking infrastructure for R&D and allied operations, delivering institutional-grade laboratory spaces with compliant buildings and electromechanical services in its design.

Ashish Singh, CEO and Managing Director, Rx Propellant, said: “India’s life sciences sector is entering a phase of decisive scale-up, and buildings and infrastructure solutions must evolve in parallel to support this growth. This investment reflects our conviction in Genome Valley, Hyderabad as a long-term anchor for global and domestic R&D. Rx Propellant already has an established track record in Genome Valley, with its 1GV and 3GV campuses already 100% leased, hosting a mix of marquee global and Indian life sciences companies. Sustained demand for high quality buildings in Genome Valley provides a strong foundation for our next phase of growth as we continue delivering high-quality infrastructure at scale, helping our customers expand with confidence and continuity.”

Beyond Hyderabad, Rx Propellant is developing Navi Mumbai Research District (NMRD) across a 16-acre site, planned as Mumbai’s largest ecosystem for science and research. Together, these investments reflect Rx Propellant’s strategy of creating institutional science and R&D infrastructure across India’s innovation clusters.

Sustainability remains part of Rx Propellant’s development approach. All existing campuses in its portfolio are planned in line with green building standards, with LEED and IFC EDGE certifications embedded in design and operations. The approach focuses on resource efficiency and reducing environmental impact across the asset lifecycle.

Brian Chinappi, Managing Director and Global Head of Real Estate & Data Centers at Actis, said: “High-quality physical infrastructure is foundational to building globally competitive life sciences ecosystems. With increasing global interest in research, development and manufacturing partnerships within India, this investment underscores our conviction in India and in Hyderabad’s role as a leading R&D hub. Expanding Rx Propellant’s footprint in Genome Valley is a strategic step toward building a network of world-class life sciences campuses in India that can support companies at every stage of their growth journey from R&D to manufacturing.”

Genome Valley has developed over the past two decades into India’s life sciences cluster, with pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, research institutions and infrastructure. The region is supported by a talent pool linked to Hyderabad’s presence in pharmaceuticals, contract services and vaccines. Public and private investment has enabled Genome Valley’s transition into an integrated R&D and innovation ecosystem, attracting global and Indian life sciences enterprises. Rx Propellant’s upcoming campus is expected to add to the region’s position as a destination for companies seeking infrastructure solutions.