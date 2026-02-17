Lupin signs licence and supply agreement with Spektus Pharma to commercialise DeslaFlex in Canada

Lupin has signed a licence and supply agreement with Spektus Pharma to commercialise the novel antidepressant DeslaFlex in Canada.

DeslaFlex is an antidepressant formulation developed by Spektus using the proprietary Flexitab oral drug-delivery platform.

The partnership combines Lupin’s commercial presence in Canada with Spektus’s capabilities in developing formulations to introduce DeslaFlex and establish a platform for future launches. The collaboration expands Lupin’s CNS portfolio with physician-endorsed therapies aligned with the regulatory framework in Canada.

Claus Jepsen, President, Global Specialty, Lupin, said: “This milestone reinforces our long-term commitment to advancing Lupin’s CNS footprint and deepens our commitment to Canadian healthcare. The addition of DeslaFlex to our portfolio provides patients and clinicians with much-needed flexibility in the management of Major Depressive Disorder, enabling clinicians to deliver more personalized, patient-focused care,”

Zarvaan Merchant, Chief Executive Officer of Spektus Pharma, said, “This partnership with Lupin represents a key milestone as Spektus transitions from development to commerce”