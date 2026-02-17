Express Pharma

Lupin signs licence and supply agreement with Spektus Pharma to commercialise DeslaFlex in Canada

Partnership expands CNS portfolio through launch of antidepressant developed on Flexitab platform

By EP News Bureau
Lupin has signed a licence and supply agreement with Spektus Pharma to commercialise the novel antidepressant DeslaFlex in Canada.

DeslaFlex is an antidepressant formulation developed by Spektus using the proprietary Flexitab oral drug-delivery platform.

The partnership combines Lupin’s commercial presence in Canada with Spektus’s capabilities in developing formulations to introduce DeslaFlex and establish a platform for future launches. The collaboration expands Lupin’s CNS portfolio with physician-endorsed therapies aligned with the regulatory framework in Canada.

Claus Jepsen, President, Global Specialty, Lupin, said: “This milestone reinforces our long-term commitment to advancing Lupin’s CNS footprint and deepens our commitment to Canadian healthcare. The addition of DeslaFlex to our portfolio provides patients and clinicians with much-needed flexibility in the management of Major Depressive Disorder, enabling clinicians to deliver more personalized, patient-focused care,”

Zarvaan Merchant, Chief Executive Officer of Spektus Pharma, said, “This partnership with Lupin represents a key milestone as Spektus transitions from development to commerce”

EP News Bureau
