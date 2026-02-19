Zydus Lifesciences launches Anyra, biosimilar of Aflibercept 2 mg in India

Zydus Lifesciences today announced the launch of Anyra, India’s first indigenously developed biosimilar of Aflibercept 2 mg. Zydus has also signed an agreement with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Bayer.

Anyra is indicated for the treatment of neovascular (wet) Age-related Macular Degeneration (AMD), visual impairment due to macular edema secondary to Retinal Vein Occlusion (Branch RVO or Central RVO), visual impairment due to Diabetic Macular Edema (DME), Diabetic Retinopathy (DR), and visual impairment due to Myopic Choroidal Neovascularization (mCNV). With this launch, Zydus stated that it reinforces its commitment to advancing ophthalmic care and expanding access to biologics for patients across India.

Presently, more than 100 million people in India are living with diabetes. Diabetic Retinopathy (DR) affects an estimated 7–8 million individuals, with many progressing to stages such as DME. Wet AMD impacts approximately 1.5–2 million elderly patients, while Retinal Vein Occlusions affect over 2 million individuals. These conditions represent a patient pool requiring anti-VEGF therapy to prevent vision loss. As chronic retinal diseases require repeated intravitreal injections over extended periods, affordability and continuity of treatment are of concern. Access to such therapies improves treatment adherence, reduces blindness, and lowers long-term disease burden.

Dr Sharvil P. Patel, Managing Director, Zydus Lifesciences, said, “At Zydus, we are committed to making advanced biologics accessible to patients who need them most. ANYRA is a transformative step for affordable retinal care in India. By delivering a high-quality, indigenously developed Aflibercept 2 mg, we are expanding patient access to critical therapies with advanced biologics. Our focus remains on enabling patient-centric outcomes by leveraging science, health and innovation.”

Zydus has more than 13 biosimilars and complex biologic molecules developed and manufactured in India. The company has established capabilities across biologics development, from cell line research and process engineering to clinical trials, manufacturing, and regulatory approvals.