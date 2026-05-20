Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories launches oral semaglutide biosimilar ‘Obeda’ tablets in India

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, a global pharmaceutical company, announced the launch of its oral semaglutide biosimilar, indicated for type 2 diabetes mellitus. Dr. Reddy’s oral semaglutide is available in tablet form under the brand name Obeda in India. This launch follows Dr. Reddy’s recent generic Semaglutide injection launches in India and Canada, further establishing the company’s position as a full‑stack player in GLP‑1 therapies.

As per the ICMR‑INDIAB study, India represents one of the world’s largest diabetes burdens with over 101 million adults living with the condition and a prevalence of 11.4 per cent. Alarmingly, nearly 136 million individuals are prediabetic, and close to 40 per cent of adults have abdominal obesity, placing them at high risk of progression. Despite multiple treatment options, uncontrolled type 2 diabetes remains a significant challenge. Oral semaglutide, a Glucagon-Like Peptide-1 receptor agonist (GLP-1 RA), is indicated as an adjunct to diet and exercise to improve glycaemic control in adults with type 2 diabetes. It can offer convenient, and flexible option which may support earlier treatment initiation, improving adherence and helping reduce the risk of long‑term complications.

Dr. Reddy’s Obeda (semaglutide tablets) is formulated using recombinant DNA (rDNA) origin of semaglutide active pharmaceutical ingredient (API). Dr. Reddy’s obtained approval for its oral semaglutide biosimilar from the CDSCO following a review of a Phase III clinical study enrolling 288 participants with type 2 diabetes mellitus conducted in India, which demonstrated non-inferior efficacy and a safety profile comparable to the innovator oral drug. Similar results were seen for fasting and post-prandial plasma glucose, weight loss, and overall glycemic control, as measured by the proportion of participants achieving an HbA1c level below 7 per cent at 12 and 24 weeks. Further, no anti-drug antibodies were detected, and the immunogenicity profile was comparable to that of the innovator drug.

Dr. Reddy’s Obeda (semaglutide tablets) is available in 3 mg, 7 mg and 14 mg strengths and recommended for once-daily oral use. It is priced at Rs. 99, Rs. 135, and Rs. 225 per tablet for the 3 mg, 7 mg, and 14 mg doses, respectively.

M V Ramana, Chief Executive Officer, Global Generics, Dr. Reddy’s said, “The launch of our oral semaglutide for patients with diabetes marks an important step in our journey to broaden access to advanced diabetes care. We recognize that every patient’s journey with diabetes is different, and treatment choices must reflect that diversity. With this launch, we are broadening our GLP‑1 portfolio to offer patients more choice and flexibility. As the product is developed and formulated in-house, we are committed to reliable supply and consistent quality for patients in India. As we continue to build a comprehensive GLP‑1 portfolio, we are focused on delivering innovation, high-quality, and affordability, translating into meaningful treatment options and better long-term outcomes for people living with chronic metabolic diseases in India and beyond.”

Dr. Reddy’s Obeda (semaglutide tablets) is a prescription-based drug. Patients are advised to consult their doctors for more details.