Dr Reddy’s Laboratories acquires Progynova and Cyclo-Progynova trademarks from Mercury Pharma for India

Dr Reddy’s Laboratories has announced the acquisition of the trademarks of specialty brands, Progynova and Cyclo-Progynova, and related assets for India from Mercury Pharma Group Limited, a UK-headquartered specialty pharmaceutical company.

Progynova (estradiol valerate) is an oral hormone replacement therapy indicated for the treatment of estrogen deficiency symptoms and for the prevention of postmenopausal osteoporosis. Cyclo-Progynova (estradiol valerate and norgestrel) is a combined hormone replacement therapy indicated for the treatment of estrogen deficiency symptoms, providing both estrogen and progestogen components.

Progynova is the #1 brand in the Estradiol represented pharmaceutical market (RPM), with physician equity and brand recall in India. As per IQVIA MAT December 2025, the brand recorded sales of INR 100 crore. The acquisition strengthens Dr. Reddy’s gynaecology portfolio and marks entry into the hormone replacement therapy segment.

M.V. Ramana, Chief Executive Officer, Branded Markets (India and Emerging Markets), Dr. Reddy’s, said, “The acquisition will serve as the spearhead of our expansion into the HRT segment, strengthening our existing gynaecology portfolio in India. With our established market access, we are uniquely positioned to extend the reach of the acquired assets and deliver greater impact. Furthermore, this acquisition brings a first-in-class treatment closer to patients, underscoring our commitment to innovation and patient care at the centre of everything we do.”