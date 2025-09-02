Zydus launches VaxiFlu, India’s first trivalent influenza vaccine

Zydus Lifesciences Ltd, a global innovation led healthcare company, launched its trivalent influenza (Flu) vaccine VaxiFlu introduced for the first time in India, aligning with the global recommendations of WHO.

Flu remains a significant global health concern of seasonal influenza annually, causing 3–5 million cases of severe illness with 290,000 to 650,000 respiratory deaths annually. The disease disproportionately affects vulnerable populations such as infants, the elderly, and individuals with chronic conditions.

Seasonal influenza viruses evolve rapidly, necessitating annual updates to vaccine compositions, guided by global surveillance systems like WHO’s GISRS. Despite efforts by organizations like WHO and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to strengthen surveillance and vaccine access, coverage remains uneven. Improving preparedness and equitable vaccine distribution is key to mitigating the global burden of influenza.

Speaking on the transition to the trivalent vaccine, Dr. Parvaiz Koul, – FRCP (Pulmonary Medicine) (Royal College of Physicians, London), FERS (Fellow of European Respiratory Society) said, “Influenza vaccination remains the most effective preventive measure against seasonal influenza and its complications. Globally, the influenza vaccine is available as quadrivalent and trivalent formulations. Given the global pattern of influenza virus circulation since March 2020, with no circulation of influenza B Yamagata virus, the global regulatory bodies like WHO, CDC, etc, have clearly recommended that B/Yamagata should no longer be a component of the vaccine formulation. Nearly 40 countries, including the US, have already adopted the trivalent vaccine. Under such circumstances, the trivalent influenza vaccine is the most scientific formulation for use. Pertinent to add that influenza B/Yamagata has not been reported from India either and as such trivalent formulation is clearly the way forward. There is no point vaccinating against a virus which is no longer in circulation for the past 5 years.”

Speaking on the need to step up preventive health, Dr. Sharvil Patel, Managing Director, Zydus Lifesciences Limited, said, “Vaccines are essential for wellbeing and good health in times where we are battling several infectious and communicable diseases. We believe in aligning with global guidelines and enabling timely access to vaccines, as they are a critical part of the preventive healthcare. We believe that this will significantly reduce vaccine preventable diseases and related complications in high-risk groups.”

VaxifluTM – Trivalent Influenza Vaccine (TIV) is recommended for individuals aged 6 months and above. It contains latest, updated strains selected based on WHO’s annual surveillance and recommendations, ensuring optimal protection and precision targeted vaccination for the current season.