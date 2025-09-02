Glenmark Pharmaceuticals to launch Eribulin Mesylate Injection, 1mg/2Ml (0.5 mg/mL) single-dose vials

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, a research‐led, global pharmaceutical company has announced the launch of Eribulin Mesylate Injection, 1 mg/2 mL (0.5 mg/mL) single-dose vials.

The company’s Eribulin Mesylate Injection is bioequivalent and therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug, Halaven Injection, 1 mg/2mL (0.5 mg/mL), of Eisai, Inc., and the company will begin distribution in September 2025.

According to IQVIA sales data for the 12-month period ending July 2025, the Halaven Injection, 1 mg/2 mL (0.5 mg/mL) market achieved annual sales of approximately $66.3 million.

Commenting on the launch, Marc Kikuchi, President & Business Head, North America said, “We are pleased to announce the launch of Eribulin Mesylate Injection, 1 mg/2 mL (0.5 mg/mL) single-dose vials. As the first complex generic in our portfolio, this launch marks both our commitment to growing our portfolio of products within the institutional channel and reinforces our dedication to bring quality and affordable alternatives to market for patients in need.”