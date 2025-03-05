Zydus launches ANVIMO for prevention of CMV

Zydus Lifesciences announces the launch of ANVIMO (Letermovir), a breakthrough in the prevention of Cytomegalovirus (CMV) infection for haematopoietic stem cell transplant (HSCT) and kidney transplant patients. ANVIMO will be available in dosages of 240 mg and 480 mg.

CMV infection remains one of the most serious complications in transplant patients, often leading to graft failure, decreased survival and prolonged hospital stays. Traditional CMV treatments, such as ganciclovir and valganciclovir, have notable limitations, including toxicity and bone marrow suppression. Letermovir provides a safer, well-tolerated, and effective alternative, offering superior safety and reduced side effects while improving transplant outcomes.

Transplantation is a life-saving but financially burdensome procedure in India. The high cost of post-transplant care, particularly CMV prophylaxis, adds to the burden. Until now, innovator Letermovir 240 mg was imported at ₹5+ lakh per month, severely limiting access. With the launch of ANVIMO, Zydus has reduced the cost by 91 per cent of the innovator price, making treatment of CMV prophylaxis affordable for Indian patients. ANVIMO has established bioequivalence with the reference drug, ensuring quality at a fraction of the cost.