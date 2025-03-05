CDSCO launches online registration process for CROs

The Central Drug Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) has launched an online process under the SUGAM portal for filing applications for the registration of clinical research organisations. The online registration of CROs is now functional on the SUGAM portal – www.cdscoonline.gov.in

Applications for registrations can be submitted through the SUGAM portal only along with the prescribed list of documents.

As per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare G.S.R 581 (E) published September 19, 2024, registration of clinical research organisations (CROs) will become mandatory with effect from April 1, 2025.

This public notice, signed by Dr Rajeev Raghuvanshi, Drug Controler General of India was published on March 4, 2025.