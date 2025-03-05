Venus Remedies gains global marketing authorisation for Sugammadex from the Philippines

Venus Remedies has received global marketing authorisation for Sugammadex from the Philippines. Sugammadex is a selective relaxant-binding agent (SRBA) used for the rapid reversal of neuromuscular blockade induced by rocuronium and vecuronium—two commonly used muscle relaxants in anaesthesia.

Sugammadex directly encapsulates and inactivates these drugs, offering a faster, safer, and more predictable recovery from anaesthesia, and reducing the risk of post-operative respiratory complications.

The global Sugammadex market, valued at approximately 1.53 billion in 2023, is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.5 per cent, reaching $ 2.89 billion by 2031.

Overall, the pharmaceutical market in the ASEAN region is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.83 per cent from 2025 to 2029. With its state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities, Venus Remedies is poised to capture a significant share in the Philippines and the wider ASEAN region.