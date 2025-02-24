Zydus Chairman Pankaj Patel highlights people-centric leadership at SOUL launch

Chairman of Zydus, Pankaj Patel, emphasised the importance of people in organisational success during the launch of the School of Ultimate Leadership (SOUL) in Gujarat on Friday. Speaking at the event, formally inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Patel stated, “People are the core to anything you do. The only mantra to succeed in any business is to take care of your people; other things will follow.”

SOUL, a privately funded leadership institution established by a group of like-minded individuals, is designed to equip future leaders with the skills and insights necessary to address modern leadership challenges. The institution aims to move beyond traditional leadership models by encouraging a collaborative, values-driven approach inspired by India’s civilisational wisdom and global practices.

Patel highlighted the significance of creating a conducive environment for employees, stating that team culture plays a critical role in business sustainability and success. He also urged business leaders to focus on collective decision-making, clear communication, and effective execution.

Discussing the evolution of leadership over the past two decades, Patel remarked, “Leaders are not born now but are evolving, and are made.” He noted that today’s leaders are planners and coaches who build effective teams, requiring vision and humility while fostering a global perspective.

Patel also underlined the importance of positive thinking and original ideas in leadership. “Everything is possible. Don’t get influenced by people discouraging you,” he said, adding, “You cannot be better than the ‘copy’, so never copy anyone in the business and think original.”

The event brought together leaders from various sectors, including politics, sports, arts, media, public policy, business, and social initiatives, who shared personal leadership experiences and insights. The aim was to inspire the next generation of leaders to challenge conventional thinking and act with purpose.

SOUL’s mission is to empower young individuals for roles in public sectors such as health, education, rural development, and sanitation. The institution will offer a variety of leadership programmes, ranging from short workshops to extended courses lasting 9 to 12 months, starting in March 2027.

Envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, SOUL seeks to broaden India’s political leadership landscape through formal training, encouraging merit-based progression rather than relying on political lineage.

The institution will be situated on a 22-acre campus near GIFT City in Gandhinagar, with development expected to be completed in two years at an estimated cost of INR 150 crore.

The launch event featured addresses from Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, Sunil Bharti Mittal of Airtel, Ajay Piramal, chess player Gukesh Dommaraju, Pankaj Patel, Sridhar Venkat, Dr R Balu, and journalist Rahul Kanwal.

During the session, these leaders shared pivotal moments from their careers, reflecting on decisions that shaped their leadership journeys and had a broader impact on society.