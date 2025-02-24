Granules India acquires Senn Chemicals AG to expand peptide therapeutics and CDMO capabilities

Granules India has signed an acquisition agreement with Switzerland-based Senn Chemicals AG, a contract development and manufacturing organisation (CDMO) specialising in peptides. The acquisition, expected to close in the first half of 2025, is subject to certain conditions.

Senn Chemicals AG offers contract research, development, and manufacturing services for peptide-based applications across sectors including pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, amino acid derivatives (AAD), and theragnostics. The company’s expertise lies in Liquid-Phase Peptide Synthesis (LPPS) and Solid-Phase Peptide Synthesis (SPPS). Its manufacturing facility holds ISO 9001:2015 certification and adheres to cGMP production standards, regularly inspected and approved by Swissmedic. Under the Mutual Recognition Agreement between Swissmedic and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), inspections conducted by Swissmedic are recognised by the FDA.

Granules India stated that the acquisition will enable its entry into the high-growth peptide-based therapeutics market, with a focus on anti-diabetic and anti-obesity treatments, including GLP-1 receptor agonists and other next-generation therapeutics. The company is currently developing two GLP-1-based active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) in collaboration with Senn, with plans to expand its peptide-based API portfolio using Senn’s research and development capabilities.

The acquisition also marks Granules India’s entry into the CDMO segment. The company aims to leverage Senn’s established business and customer relationships, alongside its own research and manufacturing infrastructure, to expand CDMO operations. The partnership provides Granules access to Senn’s European presence and R&D talent pool, strengthening its global reach and ability to serve regulated market clients.

Dr Krishna Prasad Chigurupati, Chairman and Managing Director of Granules India, said, “The acquisition of Senn Chemicals AG marks a significant milestone in Granules’ strategic growth journey. By entering the rapidly growing peptide therapeutics segment and acquiring CDMO capabilities, we are expanding into next-generation therapeutics that align with our commitment to innovation and affordability. Senn’s expertise in peptide synthesis, coupled with our large-scale, cost-efficient manufacturing capabilities, positions us to deliver high-quality peptide-based solutions globally. This acquisition is a pivotal moment in our vision to transform Granules to a science and innovation led organisation and become a trusted partner in complex and specialised therapeutics.”

Dr Rico Wiedenbruch, Chairman of Senn Chemicals AG, stated, “We are excited to join forces with Granules India, a company that shares our commitment to scientific excellence and customer-centric innovation. With Granules’ scale, operational efficiency, and global reach in pharmaceuticals industry, we see strategic fit and tremendous potential to accelerate our growth and expand our capabilities in rapidly growing peptide therapeutics. This partnership strengthens our ability to serve our customers with best-in-class CDMO solutions while driving innovation in peptide development and manufacturing.”

Stifel Nicolaus India served as the exclusive financial advisor to Granules India on the transaction. Loyens & Loeff acted as legal advisor, Deloitte provided financial and tax due diligence services, and Kroll offered valuation advisory services.