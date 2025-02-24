Lupin receives US FDA Establishment Inspection Report for Somerset facility

Lupin has announced that it has received the Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) from the United States Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) for its manufacturing facility in Somerset, New Jersey. The report follows an inspection conducted from 27 January to 31 January 2025.

Nilesh Gupta, Managing Director of Lupin, stated, “We are very pleased to have received the EIR for our Somerset facility. This milestone underscores our commitment to upholding the highest standards of quality and compliance, solidifying our position as a leading pharmaceutical manufacturer.”