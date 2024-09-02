Express Pharma

Zoher Sihorwala, Sr VP & Head – Global Regulatory Affairs, Wockhardt

Aurangabad Pharma Summit | 23rd August 2024 | The Fern Aurangabad

Aurangabad Pharma SummitEvent VideosVideos
By EP News Bureau
0 27

In this video:
Zoher Sihorwala, Sr VP & Head – Global Regulatory Affairs, Wockhardt

Topic: Uniting industry leaders for innovation and collaboration

Key Takeaway:
As a fraternity of pharma professionals within the organisation, we are strongly united and work in unison to yield the products to serve patients. However, as pharma industry, we still need to collaborate deeper on problem statements and cross science/technology breeding to see innovation happening

- Advertisement -

EP News Bureau
    You might also like More from author