In this video:

Zoher Sihorwala, Sr VP & Head – Global Regulatory Affairs, Wockhardt

Topic: Uniting industry leaders for innovation and collaboration

Key Takeaway:

As a fraternity of pharma professionals within the organisation, we are strongly united and work in unison to yield the products to serve patients. However, as pharma industry, we still need to collaborate deeper on problem statements and cross science/technology breeding to see innovation happening