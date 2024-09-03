Zeon Lifesciences secures patent for phyto-product extraction method

Zeon Lifesciences, a manufacturer of nutraceutical and herbal products in India, has received a patent titled “A Method for the Preparation of a Phyto-Product Using Plant Material.” This patent marks a development in the field of phyto-products and reflects Zeon’s focus on scientific research and solutions in natural products.

The patented method involves extracting leaves and fruit from Annona muricata, known for its anti-cancer properties. The method improves the extraction process and ensures the preservation of the bioactivity and integrity of the phyto-products.

The new method includes an extraction process that increases yield and maintains the natural efficacy of the compounds. It also ensures high levels of purity and consistency, in line with quality standards. Research has demonstrated the anti-cancer properties of the compounds obtained from this plant.

Suresh Garg, CMD and Founder, Zeon Lifesciences stated, “We envision expanding our portfolio to encompass a wider array of plant-derived solutions, catering to the growing demand for natural, sustainable, and efficacious products worldwide. Our capability to create customised formulations of this patented ingredient in tablet, capsule, and powder form ensures convenient dosage formats for diverse consumer needs.”