Alkem signs non-exclusive patent license agreement with Takeda to commercialise Vonoprazan in India

Alkem Laboratories announced that it has signed a non-exclusive patent license agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company to commercialise Vonoprazan in India, under the brand name “Vonzai” as oral tablets, in 20 mg and 10 mg strengths.

Vonoprazan is a first-in-class potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB), discovered and developed by Takeda. Vonoprazan has a novel mechanism of action, whereby it inhibits H+, K+-ATPase activities in a reversible and potassium-competitive manner, eliciting gastric acid suppression with high serum gastrin concentration.

In India, Vonoprazan is indicated in the treatment of reflux esophagitis (RE) and other indications such as treatment of gastric ulcers (GU), duodenal ulcers (DU), prevention of recurrence of GU or DU during low-dose aspirin or NSAID administration, and adjunct to H. pylori eradication.