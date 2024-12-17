Yugal Sikri outlines 3 key trends defining India’s pharma growth in 2025

India’s pharmaceutical industry, a global leader in generics, is poised for exponential growth. The sector is targeting a remarkable $130 billion by 2030 and a visionary $450 billion by 2047.

Several key trends are shaping the industry’s trajectory:

Market consolidation: Strategic mergers and acquisitions, primarily backed by private equity, are reshaping the industry landscape. This consolidation empowers companies to scale operations, diversify into new therapies, and optimize supply chains to address pricing pressures and ensure sustainable growth.

Digital transformation/AI integration: Leveraging AI, data analytics, and digital platforms, the industry is streamlining operations, enhancing efficiency, and ensuring regulatory compliance. Moreover, these technologies are driving innovation in medicines’ access, personalized medicine, remote patient monitoring, and real-time health insights, improving patient outcomes and positioning India as a leader in the evolving healthcare ecosystem.

Government support/Policy initiatives: The Indian government’s supportive policies, such as the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY) and the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme, are accelerating industry growth. PMJAY has expanded healthcare access, while PLI is boosting domestic manufacturing. The National Digital Health Mission (NDHM) is integrating various stakeholders on a digital platform, creating a world-class healthcare ecosystem. The potential extension of the PLI scheme to biosimilars could further catalyze growth in this rapidly expanding segment.

These trends will help India strengthen its position as a global pharmaceutical powerhouse,