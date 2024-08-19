Waters Corporation appoints Heather Knight to board of directors

Waters Corporation announced the appointment of Heather Knight to its Board of Directors effective August 14, 2024. Knight currently serves as Executive Vice President and Group President, Medical Products and Therapies at Baxter International.

She brings nearly three decades of experience across the pharma and medical device industries, and a track record of driving strong execution, business transformation, and portfolio innovation. Commenting on her new role, Knight said, “I’ve long admired the company and look forward to contributing to its success.”

Dr Flemming Ornskov, Chair of the Board says, “Her experience enriches the diverse skills and backgrounds of our Board members, which is instrumental in our oversight of the strategy and in enhancing shareholder value.”

Dr Udit Batra, President and CEO, Waters Corporation said, “Her commitment to operational excellence coupled with her global experience driving commercial execution and portfolio innovation across the MedTech industry will be complementary to our Board.”