Padma V Devarajan conferred the Women in Science Award at CRS 2024

The Controlled Release Society (CRS) 2024 Women in Science Award has for the first time been conferred on an Indian woman scientist Padma V Devarajan from the Institute of Chemical Technology, Mumbai for her contributions to the science and technology of drug delivery. The CRS, USA is home to global experts dedicated to drug delivery and delivery science across other domains, and includes pharmaceutical scientists, engineers, clinicians, biologists as well as other technical professionals. The award was presented during the Annual meeting and exposition of the CRS held this year in Italy from July 8 to 12, 2024.

Padma V Devarajan, Dean – Research and Innovation, Institute of Chemical Technology, Mumbai, is an academician with over three decades of experience in drug delivery research for Human and Veterinary applications. Her focus is to develop innovative pharmaceutical formulations for unmet needs across socio-economic strata, including the underserved population. Her In-situ Nanotechnology has revolutionised high-tech nanotechnology into a simple Beaker-&-Glass rod method. Her technologies are IPR protected, many are licensed to the industry and some are already in the Indian and global markets. She is also a member of several government committees, task forces and on the governing body of several academic institutions. She is also associated with the industry as a consultant and advisor and is an independent director. She has founded the Startup Instavet Biopharm, which focuses on bridging gaps in veterinary and human healthcare needs.

Devarajan is a Fellow of the Maharashtra Academy of Sciences and a Life Fellow of the Indian Chemical Society. She is a recipient of many international and national awards including the American Association of Indian Pharmaceutical Scientists (AAiPS) Distinguished Educator and Researcher Award; the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) Outstanding Woman Scientist Award, the OPPI Scientist Award; the Association of Pharmaceutical Teachers of India (APTI) award for research in Pharmaceutical Sciences; the VASVIK Industrial Research Award for Women Scientists, and other awards for innovation, including the Bengaluru Nano Innovation award by the DST nanomission- KSTePS JNCASR.