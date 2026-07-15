Bayer appoints Simon Rosof as Head of Asia Pacific Pharmaceuticals

Bayer has appointed Simon Rosof as Head of Asia Pacific for its Pharmaceuticals Division, effective 1 July. Based in Singapore, he will also serve as Country Division Head for the ASEAN cluster, overseeing business strategy and performance across Southeast Asia.

According to the company, Rosof takes on the role as Asia Pacific continues to play a larger role in healthcare, driven by patient needs, healthcare systems and demand for treatments.

The company stated that Asia Pacific is home to more than 2.6 billion people. It said healthcare investment, demand for treatments and patient needs are creating opportunities to expand access to healthcare and improve patient outcomes across the region. Bayer added that healthcare systems across Asia Pacific continue to advance, with the region contributing to medical innovation, healthcare partnerships and access to medicines.

Rosof has more than 20 years of experience in the pharmaceutical industry. Most recently, he served as Senior Vice President and Head of Product & Pipeline for Bayer Pharmaceuticals in the United States, where he led commercialisation across Oncology, Cardiovascular & Renal, and Women’s Healthcare, covering marketed brands and pipeline assets.

According to the company, Rosof was also a member of Bayer’s US Pharmaceuticals and Worldwide Markets leadership teams, where he contributed to the company’s pharmaceutical growth strategy and its mission of Health for all. Hunger for none.

Commenting on the appointment, Sebastian Guth, Chief Operating Officer, Bayer Pharmaceuticals, said; “Simon is a proven leader with a strong track record of delivering growth, developing talent, and building high-performing teams. His global commercial experience, portfolio leadership and deep understanding of healthcare markets make him well suited to lead our Pharmaceuticals business across Asia Pacific and support our teams in bringing innovative medicines to patients.”

During his career, Rosof has held leadership positions at Bayer and Bristol Myers Squibb, including serving as General Manager for Bristol Myers Squibb Singapore. He has worked across Oncology, Cardiovascular, Renal, Hematology, Virology, Metabolic Diseases and Women’s Health.

Commenting on his appointment, Simon Rosof, Head of Asia Pacific, Bayer Pharmaceuticals, said; “I am honored to take on this role and work alongside our talented teams across Asia Pacific. This region is home to some of the world’s most innovative healthcare systems and diverse patient populations. As demand for innovative treatments continues to grow, we have an opportunity to expand patient access, strengthen partnerships across the healthcare ecosystem, and help bring meaningful innovations to more people across the region.”

He added; “Together, we have an opportunity to bring innovative medicines to more patients, strengthen partnerships across the healthcare community, and help address some of the region’s most pressing healthcare needs. I look forward to building on Bayer’s strong foundation and shaping the next chapter of growth and innovation across Asia Pacific.”

Before joining the pharmaceutical industry, Rosof worked in financial services with Morgan Stanley and Merrill Lynch in New York City. He holds an MBA from the Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth and a Bachelor of Arts in Biology from Amherst College in the United States.