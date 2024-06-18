Wanbury’s Patalganga manufacturing facility clears U.S. FDA inspection with zero observations

Wanbury, a pharmaceutical company having a presence in API global market and domestic branded formulation has announced the successful completion of the United States Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) inspection at Patalganga site, Maharashtra. The inspection that started from Monday, June 10, 2024 and completed on Friday, June 14, 2024 was concluded with zero-483 observations.

Mohan Rayana, Director, Wanbury said, “We are pleased to announce the successful completion of the US FDA inspection at our Patalganga site, resulting in zero Form 483 observations. This achievement underscores our commitment to the highest quality and compliance standards at both our API manufacturing sites in Patalganga, Maharashtra, and Tanuku, Andhra Pradesh, both of which are US FDA approved.”

Wanbury exports APIs to more than 70 countries including US, Europe, Latin America. The company registered Rs. 575.6 crore in FY24 revenue, 15.2 per cent up YoY.