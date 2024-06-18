FOPE and PharmaState Academy sign MOU to enhance pharma workforce skillsets and capabilities

Federation Of Pharma Entrepreneurs (FOPE) and PharmaState Academy (PSA) announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on June 15, 2024 at FOPE’s annual general meeting held at Panchkula near Chandigarh, India.

The strategic collaboration aims to advance the dissemination of knowledge management activities and resources around the pharmaceutical workforce capacity and other aspects of capacity building and training.

According to the statement, the MOU is immediately being implemented with the launch of a Knowledge Webinar Series on Revised Schedule M for FOPE member participants & pharma Industry professionals.

Learning Management Systems (LMS), and up-skilling programs created by experts from the Pharma Industry and Academia.

The MOU outlines a framework for collaboration between FOPE and PSA, aiming to leverage their combined strengths to enhance the pharmaceutical workforce’s capacity through innovative training and educational initiatives.

Harish K Jain, President of FOPE, commented on the collaboration, stating, “This partnership with PharmaState Academy will empower the Pharmaceutical Industry by fulfilling the updated training & skilling requirements of the industry.”

Dr Swati Sinha, CEO of PharmaState Academy, added, “We are thrilled to join forces with FOPE to enhance the skills and capabilities of the pharmaceutical workforce, driving innovation and excellence in the industry.”