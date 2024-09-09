Wanbury receives CEP certification for Dextromethorphan API from EDQM

Wanbury has been awarded a Certificate of Suitability (CEP) by the European Directorate for the Quality of Medicines (EDQM) for its Dextromethorphan active pharmaceutical ingredient (API). Dextromethorphan is an antitussive medication commonly used in cough medicines.

The global formulation market for Dextromethorphan is valued at USD 2,500 million for FY24, reflecting a 7 per cent growth over the past year. With the CEP certification in place, Wanbury is now positioned to commence commercial sales of its Dextromethorphan API in European markets.