Romaco India opens solids processing experience centre in Hyderabad

Romaco India inaugurated its Solids Processing Experience Center on the evening of September 4, 2024, in Sultanpur, Hyderabad. Located in the Medical Device Park at the 4th Exit of Outer Ring Road, the facility is designed to provide hands-on experience with advanced solids processing technologies. The centre features a development laboratory and equipment showroom, offering support for key processes like granulation, fluid-bed granulation, drying, pellet coating, hot melt coating, tableting, and tablet coating.

The Hyderabad centre is intended to cater to the needs of the Indian market, providing expert solutions for pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, and other industries dealing with solid dosage production. The Romaco team offers high-shear granulation, fluid-bed granulation, pellet coating, and hot melt coating processes, along with expertise in tableting and tablet coating.

Some of the processing challenges addressed by Romaco’s facility include issues with product flowability, stability, variation in content uniformity, and multi-particulate coating. The centre also provides solutions for handling wet and hot-melt granulation and coating, along with improvements for heat- and moisture-sensitive products and tablet compressibility.

Romaco offers comprehensive services, including support for the entire manufacturing process—from granulation to tableting and coating. They also provide process development, optimization, and scale-up support from lab-scale to commercial-scale operations. Additional services include in-process testing, material characterization, and troubleshooting. Romaco’s team also assists clients with regulatory compliance, product development cost reduction, and improving process yields.

The facility is equipped with advanced technologies, such as the Ventilus Lab for fluid-bed processing, the R&D tablet press KTP1X, and the TPR 25 pilot tablet coater. The centre also features material characterization instruments, allowing customers to explore various processing possibilities.

Romaco India is committed to helping customers optimise their production processes through simulation tools, expert guidance, and tailored solutions for specific challenges. The company also offers customer training and workshops on a range of process technologies to enhance knowledge and application in solids processing.

For more information or to send test materials, clients are encouraged to contact Romaco India at [email protected].