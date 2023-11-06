Venus Remedies gets Three Star Export House Certificate from Govt of India

Venus Remedies receives the Three Star Export House certificate from the Government of India. The “Three Star Export House” certificate is bestowed upon companies who have demonstrated consistency in their export growth and have contributed significantly to the country’s foreign trade, reaching a milestone of $100 million in a span of three years. Previously, Venus Remedies held the Two Star Export House status, which required meeting export performance criteria of $25 million.

“The “Three Star Export House” certificate is a crowning achievement for the pharma giant, issued by the Government of India, Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Directorate General of foreign Trade. “As an ‘Export Status Holder,’ we are proud to join an elite group of esteemed business leaders who have excelled in international trade and have played a crucial role in boosting India’s exports,” expressed Saransh Chaudhary, President, Global Critical Care