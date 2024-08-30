CDSCO reports low failure rate in cough syrup testing amid enhanced supply chain monitoring o ver 8,000 batches tested since July 2023, with only 2-3% failure rate; CDSCO strengthens regulatory measures ahead of winter season. The Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) has reported a low failure rate of just 2-3 per cent in recent cough syrup testing of more than 8,000 batches. This success is attributed to effective mapping and monitoring of the supply chain, as stated by Dr Rajeev Singh Raghuvanshi, the Drugs Controller General of India. “Importantly, these failures were not linked to Propylene glycol, a common solvent in pharmaceutical formulations. Being future ready for the coming winter when the global cough syrup demand increases various strict steps have been taken to enhance regulatory processes, ensuring that pharmaceutical products remain safe and effective. The strategic supply chain monitoring has been crucial in maintaining high standards and minimising failures unrelated to Propylene glycol.” Said Dr Rajeev Singh Raghuvanshi, the Drugs Controller General of India, during the at a session of the ongoing International Exhibition for Pharma and Healthcare ( iPHEX) 2024, a key global event in the pharmaceutical industry being organised by Pharma Export Promotion Council of India (PHARMEXCIL) along with Union Ministry of Commerce & Industry . “Post cough syrup failure and strict measures by the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) Since July 2023 only 14 international complaints have been received by the authority where remedial measures were taken and the concerned manufacturing companies and were banned or penalised. In the last one and a half year controller has audited more than 700 manufacturing units and laboratories to improve standards,“ said Dr Raghuvanshi. “The three day pharma expo IPHEX inaugurated by Mr Jitin Prasada, Union minister of State for Commerce & Industry will offer the domestic industry majors from India and all across the world a great platform to connect and do business. It will provide you with an opportunity to meet new and existing customers actively looking for new suppliers, or looking to assess the current progress of existing projects.” Said Raja Bhanu , Director General , Pharmaceutical export promotion council of India (PHARMEXCIL) speaking on the occasion. “The Profile of exhibits includes Pharmaceutical Formulations, Pharmaceutical APIs, Ayush, Nutraceuticals, Health Services, Biotechnology, Biotechnology Products, R&D Services, Pharmaceutical Technologies & Consultancy, Diagnostics, Surgical Dressings, Medical Devices, Pharmaceutical Research, Clinical Trials and Custom Synthesis. More than 400 buyers from world over are participating in the International Pharma and Healthcare conglomeration. The event aims to facilitate access to quality and affordable generics on a global scale.” Said Bhanu. “IPHEX has garnered international recognition and fostered collaboration within the pharmaceutical community worldwide. India’s pharma exports during the year 2023-24 stood at USD 27.84 Billion with more than 30 percent exports to the US. About 70 per cent of World Health Organisation’s (WHO) vaccines under essential immunisation schemes served from India. The export target for the current financial year 24-25 is US $ 31 billion ” said Bhanu.