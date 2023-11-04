A digital makeover: Rx for pharma’s success

The pharma sector is slowly shedding its image as a digital laggard. The jolt from the COVID pandemic saw many companies hasten their digital transformation journey. Many of the early birds are tasting the low-hanging fruits of these forays. But a lot still needs to be done to truly catch up with other sectors.

So what are the best practices and learnings of these pharma digital torchbearers? Express Pharma, IPA, AWS and SAP conducted a Thought Leadership Forum on the importance of Maximising Value from Digital Transformation in the pharma industry. We summarise some key takeaways from this interaction.

The story so far…

Setting the context, the keynote address by Dr Sudarshan Jain, Chairman, IPA gave an overview of various aspects of the pharma industry, including security in cloud applications, vendor performance, supply chain uncertainties, and digitalisation of the field force. He emphasised the importance of investing in secure environments for enterprise applications and aligning procurement policies with vendor quality and performance. He also highlighted the need to build alternatives within the supply chain to mitigate uncertainties and enable the field force through intelligent recommendations.

Touching on embedding technologies like intelligent process automation and AI within business processes and discussing the challenges and changes in the Indian pharma sector, Jain spoke about the importance of leveraging technology, sustainability, demand forecasting, and supply chain control towers is also emphasised. He suggested adopting practices from other industries, reinventing sales and operations planning, and focusing on digital tools and analytics. He concluded by expressing his desire to collaborate for better-run pharma organisations and improved patient outcomes.

Next, Sudakshina Ghosh, Sr. Director SAP Customer Advisory Practice, Rohit Sinha, Principal BD, AWS and Sanjeev Joshi, Partner, PWC gave their insights on how digital transformation is imperative for the life sciences industry.

Calling it the ‘power of three’ Sinha highlighted how the partnership between SAP, AWS and PWC resulted in a perfect platform of innovation, which will give life sciences companies deep insights into where they can be, where they want to be, and how can they get there.

Commenting on how the digital journey of pharma companies has accelerated particularly post-pandemic, Joshi spoke about how each partner had solutions for different facets of this journey, be it across the vendor ecosystem, pharma operations or the customer interface. He emphasised that having a digital strategy, the right roadmap, the right products and the implementation partner is the key to success.

The three speakers jointly addressed points related to security, vendor performance, supply chain uncertainties, and digitalisation of the field force. The focus is on ensuring security as applications move to the cloud, with investments being made to run enterprise