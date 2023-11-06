Eppendorf’s Mastercycler X40 PCR cycler: For the digital future in your lab

With the Mastercycler X40 your daily lab routines will not only be reliable and efficient but elevated: Eppendorf’s new product offers proven reliability and the high-quality thermal cycler is now available for every lab. Discover the Mastercycler X40 and all its advantages that will raise your work to a new standard. Reproducible nucleic acid amplification and reliable temperature homogeneity are a must for Eppendorf’s Mastercycler X40 PCR cycler.

Combined with the intuitive touch-screen user interface and ergonomic one-hand operation the new Mastercycler X40 raises your standard in PCR. Feel free to use 0.1 mL, 0.2 mL tubes or tube strips and your choice of any type of 96-well PCR plate, the SafeLid securely protects your samples from evaporation. The 12-column gradient facilitates optimisation of different temperature steps in your PCR protocol. When transferring protocols from slower cycler models to the Mastercycler X40 you can benefit from the convenient program migration feature that automatically adapts the ramp rates to match your well-proven PCR protocol with the exact same runtime.

For the digital future in your lab Mastercycler X40 can be directly connected to Eppendorf’s VisioNize Lab Suite for monitoring, audit trails and documentation.

For meeting sustainability goals Mastercycler X40 comes in a pure cardboard box with minimal dust-protecting plastic bags and a reduced short manual. The small footprint and low weight reduce the CO2 footprint originated by shipping and its low energy consumption contributes to daily reduction of CO2 emission. The clean and modern design is centered on an intuitive and comfortable user experience.

More information about the Mastercycler X40 can be found at https://www.eppendorf.com/en/mastercycler-x40/